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Human Rights Observatory

Eswatini: Supreme Court ruling on legal access offers limited relief for US deportees

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling confirming a High Court order granting lawyers access to individuals unlawfully removed by the United States (US), flown to Eswatini and held at Matsapha Correctional Complex, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Vongai Chikwanda, said: “The Supreme Court’s ruling is an important step towards […] The post Eswatini: Supreme Court ruling on legal access offers limited relief for US deportees appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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