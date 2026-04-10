Doctors can refuse to treat LGBTQ+ patients in several states – these religious exemption laws lead to drops in HIV testing
By Nathaniel M. Tran, Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Administration, University of Illinois Chicago
Periwinkle Seljord-Solberg, Graduate Student Assistant in Health Policy and Administration, University of Illinois Chicago
An increasing number of laws aim to roll back LGBTQ+ people’s ability to access health care, leading to cascading effects on their well-being.
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- Friday, April 10, 2026