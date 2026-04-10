Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Death sentences for former police officers are not the answer to Abu Sayed killing

By Amnesty International
Responding to the death sentences handed down today, to two former police officers by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for the killing of Abu Sayed during student-led protests in July 2024, Rehab Mahamoor, Amnesty International’s Regional Researcher and Campaigner, said: “Abu Sayed and the many other victims of police violence during the July 2024 protests […] The post Bangladesh: Death sentences for former police officers are not the answer to Abu Sayed killing appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ More Australian LNG to Singapore flagged as Albanese looks to strengthen oil supply chain
~ What is andrographis, the cold and flu ingredient the TGA says can be fatal?
~ Hands off my hat! The hidden power of headwear and ‘hatiquette’ in early modern England – new study
~ Pope Leo’s visit to Africa: theology scholar outlines 3 realities the Catholic church must face
~ Embryo fossil found in South Africa is world’s oldest proof that mammal ancestors laid eggs
~ I was in Georgia in the late 1980s: I observed how tradition survived harsh Sovietisation and rapid transformation
~ May elections: what five politics experts are looking out for
~ Five warning signs that rivers are polluted – even when they look clean
~ Children going through family courts face increased risk of self-harm, new research finds
~ Undertone: this creepy sound horror is utterly terrifying
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter