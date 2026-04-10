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More Australian LNG to Singapore flagged as Albanese looks to strengthen oil supply chain

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Increased exports of Australian LNG to Singapore are in prospect, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong in Friday talks to shore up Australia’s oil supply chain.

During a joint news conference Prime Minister Wong said Singapore would look to access more Australian LNG on a commercial basis “and hopefully more long-term gas as well”.

Albanese said if Singapore required more LNG, over a period “additional fields are going to come online”.

Asked about the tax treatment for new exports, Albanese dodged answering the…The Conversation


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