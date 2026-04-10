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Embryo fossil found in South Africa is world’s oldest proof that mammal ancestors laid eggs

By Julien Benoit, Associate professor in Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of the Witwatersrand
Jennifer Botha, Specialist Museum Scientist and Head of Department (National Museum, Bloemfontein) and Research Affiliate, University of the Free State
Vincent Fernandez, X-ray CT laboratory manager, Natural History Museum
Between 280 and 200 million years ago, a group of animals evolved which would eventually give rise to mammals, including humans: the therapsids. They were first described more than 150 years ago, based on fossils from South Africa. Since then, many more fossils have been discovered.

James Kitching, one of the most…The Conversation


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