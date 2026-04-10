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I was in Georgia in the late 1980s: I observed how tradition survived harsh Sovietisation and rapid transformation

By Karina Vamling, Professor emerita of Caucasus Studies, Malmö University
With the dissolution of the Soviet Union came rapid societal shifts. In Georgia, people called for the end of the Russification of their country and their culture.The Conversation


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