May elections: what five politics experts are looking out for
By Jonathan Tonge, Professor of Politics, University of Liverpool
Alex Nurse, Reader in Urban Planning, University of Liverpool
Anwen Elias, Reader in Politics, Aberystwyth University
Hannah Bunting, Senior Lecturer in Quantitative British Politics and Co-director of The Elections Centre, University of Exeter
Murray Leith, Professor of Political Science and Director of the Centre for Migration, Diaspora, Citizenship and Identity, University of the West of Scotland
Five experts tell us what they will be keeping their eye on during the May elections in England, Scotland and Wales.
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- Friday, April 10, 2026