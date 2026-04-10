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Five warning signs that rivers are polluted – even when they look clean

By Jess Neumann, Associate Professor of Hydrology, University of Reading
After months of relentlessly miserable weather for most of the UK, spring brings renewed enthusiasm for spending time outdoors hiking, wild swimming, paddling or on walks.

Millions of people visit lakes and riversides every year. Yet with constant, and sadly necessary, reminders about sewage and water pollution, it’s not surprising that people are…The Conversation


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