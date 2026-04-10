Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Deported Azerbaijani Journalist at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadigov detained in Tbilisi, Georgia, 2024. © 2024 RFE/RL (Berlin, April 10, 2026) – Georgian authorities forcibly returned an exiled Azerbaijani journalist, Afgan Sadigov, to Azerbaijan, exposing him to a credible risk of politically motivated prosecution and ill-treatment, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities deported him without a meaningful assessment of these risks in proceedings that raise serious due process concerns. Their actions call into question the good faith of both governments with respect to their…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Belarus Imports Russia’s 'Propaganda' Playbook
~ Thailand: Security Agency Implicated in Attack on Muslim Lawmaker
~ How Vanautu’s proposed UN climate change resolution may shift climate accountability for decades
~ Lebanon: Israeli Strikes Kill Hundreds, Damage Vital Bridge
~ Artemis II: as humans return to the Moon, which of these 4 futures will we choose?
~ Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut, The Deb, has genuine warmth – but doesn’t quite work as a musical
~ What actually is ‘civilisation’? The dark and loaded history behind Trump’s threat against Iran
~ Who checks Australian theme park rides and roller coasters are safe? A risk expert explains
~ ‘First contact’ that may have led to complex life on Earth finally witnessed by scientists
~ NZ is surrounded by ocean energy. Just what would it take to tap it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter