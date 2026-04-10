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Human Rights Observatory

Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut, The Deb, has genuine warmth – but doesn’t quite work as a musical

By Mara Davis Johnson, Lecturer in Creative and Performing Arts, University of Wollongong
The Deb is an enjoyable Australian comedy with characteristically crude humour. It’s a shame it’s not as good a musical as it is a comedy.The Conversation


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