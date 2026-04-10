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Who checks Australian theme park rides and roller coasters are safe? A risk expert explains

By David Eager, Professor of Risk Management and Injury Prevention, University of Technology Sydney
An engineer who’s helped set the standards for Australian rides explains what tests are done each day on roller coasters – and why he let his own kids ride them.The Conversation


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