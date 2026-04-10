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Human Rights Observatory

Belarus Imports Russia’s 'Propaganda' Playbook

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An activist with a rainbow flag at a protest against the results of the presidential elections, Minsk, Belarus, September 6, 2020.  © 2020 STRINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Belarus’s parliament adopted a new law on April 2 banning “propaganda” of same-sex relationships, of “gender reassignment,” and even of “childlessness.” This furthers the legal and political alignment between Belarus and Russia,which both seek to stigmatize minority groups, control public discourse, and suppress dissent.“Propaganda” is vaguely defined in the law as the dissemination of “appealing”…


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