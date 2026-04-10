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Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Security Agency Implicated in Attack on Muslim Lawmaker

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kamonsak Leewamoh, a Muslim member of parliament and human rights lawyer, Thailand, December 2025. © 2025 Private (Bangkok) – Thai authorities should urgently, thoroughly, and impartially investigate the assassination attempt on Kamonsak Leewamoh, a Muslim member of parliament and prominent human rights lawyer, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 20, 2026, at about 1 a.m., gunmen in a pickup truck opened fire with M-16 assault rifles at Kamonsak’s minivan as he was arriving at his house in Narathiwat province’s Bacho district. Kamonsak was not hit, but…


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