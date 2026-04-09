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What will it take to get ships going through the Strait of Hormuz again?

By Jennifer Parker, Adjunct Professor, Defence and Security Institute, The University of Western Australia; UNSW Sydney
The ceasefire between the US, Israel and Iran has done little so far to getting shipping through the vital waterway. It’s going to take more than just words to fix.The Conversation


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