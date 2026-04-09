Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drinking water contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’ during pregnancy linked to an increased risk of childhood asthma – new study

By Annelise Blomberg, Associate Researcher in Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Lund University
Anna Saxne Jöud, Associate Professor, Epidemiology, Lund University
Christel Nielsen, Associate Professor, Epidemiology, Lund University
Pfas, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of human-made chemicals found in everything from food packaging to firefighting foam. Often called “forever chemicals” due to their persistence in the environment, they can affect our health and disrupt our immune system.

Pfas cross the placenta, so that when a woman is pregnant, she shares some of the Pfas in her body with her unborn child. While most of us are routinely exposed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the phrase ‘Super El Niño’ makes Australian climate scientists roll their eyes
~ Can the Middle East ceasefire hold?
~ After ceasefire, negotiating a lasting deal with Iran would require overcoming regional rivalries and strategic incoherence
~ The Cascadia Subduction zone isn’t shutting down – but it’s more complicated than we thought
~ 80 years later, scholarship is breaking silence on women’s suffering and strength at Treblinka – including their role in its uprising
~ Pauline Hanson has a long list of enemies. It’s intentional
~ Is Australia at risk of a recession? Here’s what the data actually shows
~ Fixating on a ‘magic number’ of childcare hours misses what’s most important for kids’ development
~ Meet Diocletian – the Roman emperor who retired to grow cabbages
~ Will knee injections help your osteoarthritis? Here’s what the evidence says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter