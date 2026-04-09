Drinking water contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’ during pregnancy linked to an increased risk of childhood asthma – new study
By Annelise Blomberg, Associate Researcher in Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Lund University
Anna Saxne Jöud, Associate Professor, Epidemiology, Lund University
Christel Nielsen, Associate Professor, Epidemiology, Lund University
Pfas, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of human-made chemicals found in everything from food packaging to firefighting foam. Often called “forever chemicals” due to their persistence in the environment, they can affect our health and disrupt our immune system.
Pfas cross the placenta, so that when a woman is pregnant, she shares some of the Pfas in her body with her unborn child. While most of us are routinely exposed…
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- Thursday, April 9, 2026