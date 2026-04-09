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Human Rights Observatory

After ceasefire, negotiating a lasting deal with Iran would require overcoming regional rivalries and strategic incoherence

By Ioana Emy Matesan, Associate Professor of Government, Wesleyan University
President Donald Trump’s rapid and dramatic turn from threatening to kill “an entire civilization” in Iran on the morning of April 7, 2026, to announcing a two-week ceasefire later that day left many observers with a sense of whiplash.

While it is difficult to predict whether the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran will hold or how events will…The Conversation


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