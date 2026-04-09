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The Cascadia Subduction zone isn’t shutting down – but it’s more complicated than we thought

By Alexander Lewis Peace, Associate Professor, Structural Geology, McMaster University
The interpretation that the subduction zone is winding down gets ahead of the science. What the new research actually shows is far more complex and interesting.The Conversation


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