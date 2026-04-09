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Will knee injections help your osteoarthritis? Here’s what the evidence says

By Belinda Lawford, Senior Research Fellow in Physiotherapy, The University of Melbourne
Kim Bennell, Professor of Physiotherapy, The University of Melbourne
Travis Haber, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Physiotherapy, The University of Melbourne
Some knee injections for osteoarthritis promise to repair or regenerate the joint. Others claim to decrease pain and make it easier to move.The Conversation


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