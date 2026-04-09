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Human Rights Observatory

Israeli Pressure Silences a Key Group Defending Palestinian Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A girl climbs a hilltop against the backdrop of smoke rising from the Gath shelter, that houses displaced Palestinians, after an Israeli air strike in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip on January 31, 2026.  © 2026 Bashar Taleb / AFP via Getty Images Since its establishment in 1991, one of the most reliable messengers about life for Palestinian children under Israeli occupation had been a group called Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCIP).But on April 7 the group ended its operations due to what it said were “challenges resulting from Israel’s targeted…


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