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How our research led to a privacy complaint that pushed the World Anti‑Doping Agency to change its rules

By Marcus Mazzucco, Adjunct Lecturer in Sports Law, University of Toronto
Jensen Brehaut, JD Candidate at Osgoode Hall Law School, York University, Canada
The Privacy Commissioner of Canada recently announced the outcome of its investigation into the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), concluding a years-long examination of the organization’s data-sharing practices.

The investigation followed a complaint that we filed with the Privacy Commissioner. We alleged WADA violated Canadian privacy law by disclosing athletes’ doping data…The Conversation


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