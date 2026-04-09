Some countries in Asia are rationing energy – why they’ve been hit hardest by the crisis in the Gulf
By Gokcay Balci, Lecturer in Sustainable Freight Transport and Logistics, University of Leeds
Ebru Surucu-Balci, Assistant Professor in Circular Supply Chains, University of Bradford
The war in Iran has led to a global energy crisis. Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a major energy chokepoint that handles roughly 20% of the world’s oil, has been largely blocked by Iran since hostilities broke out in late February. This has, at times, caused oil prices to rise above US$100 a barrel.
As the primary customers of Gulf energy, Asian economies are being hit particularly hard by this crisis. According to figures published by the International Energy Agency in…
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- Thursday, April 9, 2026