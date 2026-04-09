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How Nasa’s Artemis II mission rediscovered the majesty and mystery of the Moon

By Gareth Dorrian, Post Doctoral Research Fellow in Space Science, University of Birmingham
On April 10, Artemis II – humanity’s first mission to the Moon in more than half a century – will draw to a close when the Orion capsule carrying four crew members detaches from its service module.

The capsule will then make a fiery plunge towards Earth, travelling at a speed of 25,000 miles per hour. As it plummets through the atmosphere, Orion’s heat shield will encounter temperatures of more than 1,600°C as the spacecraft…The Conversation


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