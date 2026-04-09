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Fashion Becomes Art: a deliciously decadent journey through the surrealist world of Elsa Schiaparelli

By Naomi Braithwaite, Associate Professor in Fashion and Material Culture, Nottingham Trent University
A protagonist of surrealism, Schiaparelli was an extraordinary couturier who pushed the bounds of creativity, leaving her mark on Paris fashion and beyond.The Conversation


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