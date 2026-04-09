What are motor skills? Evidence-based ways to support children’s fine and gross motor development
By Sophie M Phillips, Post-Doctoral Associate, School of Occupational Therapy, Western University
Dan Jones, Lecturer in Public Health and Research Methods, Teesside University
Trish Tucker, Professor and Director of the Child Health and Physical Activity Lab, Western University
Habitually practising different motor skills can help ensure young children have the key competencies and abilities to move and use their bodies in ways that prepare them to lead healthy lives.
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- Thursday, April 9, 2026