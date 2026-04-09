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Human Rights Observatory

Another Disturbing Surprise From ICE

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People place flowers on a fence outside Krome Detention Center in Miami, Florida, during a vigil to recognize people who have died in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody as well as those affected by mass deportations, May 24, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell Emboldened by President Donald Trump’s abusive mass deportation agenda and Congress recently approving a supersized budget for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has begun purchasing warehouses across the country to detain people…


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