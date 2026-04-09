Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: “Extremist” label and ban of Nobel Prize winner Memorial criminalizes human rights work

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that the Russian authorities have arbitrarily designated prominent human rights group Memorial as “extremist” and banned its activities in the country, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Deputy Regional Director, said: “For close to 40 years, Memorial’s tireless commitment to documenting past and ongoing repression in Russia has […] The post Russia: “Extremist” label and ban of Nobel Prize winner Memorial criminalizes human rights work appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Could revisiting Asimov’s laws help us avoid AI’s ‘Chernobyl moment’?
~ Outside academia, people aren’t well informed about PhD research – and that’s a problem
~ Why small discoveries (as well as big ones) have the power to inspire
~ How AI’s language barrier limits climate disaster responses
~ The RCMP’s surveillance of Indigenous groups exposes a centuries-long pattern in Canada
~ Standards-based grading offers a different model of assessing student learning in the classroom
~ Trump administration’s lawsuits against Harvard and UCLA have roots in a decades-old fight over civil rights law
~ Pope Leo XIV’s Africa journey: How each stop reflects his message of peace
~ The good life requires two things, self-knowledge and friends – you can’t have one without the other
~ What a Chinese crackdown on corruption meant for Beijing’s high-end restaurant market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter