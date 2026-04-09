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Could revisiting Asimov’s laws help us avoid AI’s ‘Chernobyl moment’?

By Francesco Grillo, Academic Fellow, Department of Social and Political Sciences, Bocconi University
The conflict in Iran – but also the war in Ukraine – show not only that AI is radically changing the economics of war (which may be good news), but also that we may be heading towards some kind of “Chernobyl moment”. We may soon experience a disaster that will force us to belatedly realise we should have drawn up some shared rules to govern a technological development that we ourselves triggered.

Even Dario Amodei, the founder of AI company Anthropic,…The Conversation


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