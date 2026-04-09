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Why small discoveries (as well as big ones) have the power to inspire

By Rachael Jolley, Environment Editor, The Conversation
This roundup of The Conversation’s environment coverage was first published in our award-winning weekly climate action newsletter, Imagine.

In 1968 a photo of the Earth was taken by the crew of Apollo 8 as they orbited the Moon.

It’s hard for us to imagine today what that would feel like for both the crew and the public who first saw the shot of Earth snapped from so far away. All those years ago this was a fantastic, and perhaps shocking, picture taken from somewhere many people would never have imagined humans could go.

That Earthrise shot from 1968,…The Conversation


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