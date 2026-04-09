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Human Rights Observatory

The RCMP’s surveillance of Indigenous groups exposes a centuries-long pattern in Canada

By Daniel Sims, Associate Professor of First Nations Studies; Adjunct Professor of Education, University of Northern British Columbia
News recently broke about how the RCMP’s security service infiltrated and surveilled Indigenous rights organizations in the 1970s.

Many of the people whose privacy was violated pointed out how these activities highlight the colonial nature of the Canadian state, but another theme also emerged — they weren’t surprised, and had suspected, that they were being watched.

These perceptions have been repeated as the…The Conversation


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