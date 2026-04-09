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Human Rights Observatory

Standards-based grading offers a different model of assessing student learning in the classroom

By Jerrid Kruse, Professor of Science Education, Drake University
Some school districts, including ones in Maine, New Mexico, Iowa and Oregon, are shifting to standards-based grading, where students are graded on the skills and concepts they learn instead of points accumulated from assignments and tests throughout the school year.

Jerrid…The Conversation


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