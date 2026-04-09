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Human Rights Observatory

Trump administration’s lawsuits against Harvard and UCLA have roots in a decades-old fight over civil rights law

By Ryan Creps, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership, University at Buffalo
In 1976, a small Christian college refused to comply with Title IX. The ensuing legal back-and-forth still matters today as the Trump administration places pressure on universities.The Conversation


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