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AI can design and run thousands of lab experiments without human hands. Humanity isn’t ready for the new risks this brings to biology

By Stephen D. Turner, Associate Professor of Data Science, University of Virginia
Researchers have found that even people with limited experience in biology can use AI to help them create a dangerous pathogen.The Conversation


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