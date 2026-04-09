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Human Rights Observatory

We collected data on how 779 Michigan school districts are regulating student cellphones − here are the trends

By Justin Heinze, Associate Professor of Health Behavior & Health Equity, University of Michigan
Brian Jacob, Professor of Education Policy & Economics, University of Michigan
Elyse Thulin, Assistant Research Professor, University of Michigan School of Public Health
What is the best way to handle cellphones in schools?

That’s a question Michigan educators are grappling with this spring after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a ban on smartphone use in Michigan schools.

The law goes into effect in the school year that begins in August 2026. It requires public and charter K-12…The Conversation


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