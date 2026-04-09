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Human Rights Observatory

It’s OK to love all the bees (the honey bees, too)

By Christina Grozinger, Professor of Entomology, Penn State
Andony Melathopoulos, Associate Professor of Horticulture, Oregon State University
Clare Rittschof, Associate Professor of Entomology, University of Kentucky
Harland Patch, Assistant Research Professor of Entomology, Penn State
Jay Evans, Research Entomologist, Bee Research Lab, Agricultural Research Service, USDA
The accusations you might have heard about nonnative honey bees aren’t backed up by evidence. In fact, there are plenty of ways bees make the world a better place.The Conversation


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