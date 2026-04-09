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Why the phrase “Super El Niño” makes Australian climate scientists roll their eyes

By Kimberley Reid, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Frightening headlines predicting a Super El Niño or even a Godzilla El Niño amp up anxiety levels for farmers and residents of bushfire-prone regions.

But these phrases are not particularly accurate. The phrase “Super El Niño” makes climate scientists…The Conversation


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