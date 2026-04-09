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How does Medicare’s new Mental Health Check In work? Is this low-intensity CBT likely to help?

By Peter Baldwin, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology; UNSW Sydney
The idea is to catch mental health problems early, before they get worse. Here’s how it works – and the outcomes of those who’ve tried similar programs.The Conversation


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