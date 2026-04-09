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Human Rights Observatory

In mediating the US-Iran peace talks, Pakistan is flexing its geopolitical muscles

By Samina Yasmeen, Director of Centre for Muslim States and Societies, The University of Western Australia
Pakistan is using shared history – and plenty of friends in high places – to bring the war to an end. Here why it’s had the sway to do it.The Conversation


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