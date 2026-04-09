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Human Rights Observatory

Senegal: A Decade of Unresolved Climate Displacement

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two people working on a sunken boat in the Langue de Barbarie, Saint-Louis, Senegal, March 7, 2023. © 2023 Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images (Dakar) – Senegalese families remain in limbo in a site called Khar Yalla, a decade after coastal floods destroyed their homes, Human Rights Watch said today. Despite recent progress, the government has not yet provided displaced families with a permanent, durable solution.The approximately 1,000 people who lost their homes to tidal surges in 2015 and 2016 lived in historic fishing communities on the…


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