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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian creatives push back against ‘AI theft’

By Mong Palatino
"We are not going to sit idle while you devalue our work and degrade our society. Our work is not a free input to be fed into your machines."


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