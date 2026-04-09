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Human Rights Observatory

‘Cuddle therapy’ sounds like what we all need right now. But will it actually help?

By Glen Hosking, Clinical Psychologist and Associate Professor of Psychology, La Trobe University
Cuddle therapy is having a moment. The idea for this emerging therapy is for you to book in a specified time with a “professional cuddler”.

Websites promote cuddle therapists as specialists in platonic touch, offering a service to people who wish to cuddle for friendship, to relax or manage emotional challenges.

The aim is to find connection and improve…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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