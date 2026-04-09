Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fake QR codes make for easy scams – be careful what you scan out there

By Meena Jha, Head Technology and Pedagogy Cluster CML-NET, CQUniversity Australia
QR codes are so familiar and widespread, we tend to trust them without question. That’s exactly what scammers rely on.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australian creatives push back against ‘AI theft’
~ Thailand: Journalists Sued for Reporting Minister’s Bribery Case
~ UN Security Council: Safety and security of humanitarian personnel
~ ‘Cuddle therapy’ sounds like what we all need right now. But will it actually help?
~ ‘A whole civilisation will die tonight’: Trump’s genocide threat against Iran was another new low for America
~ NZ’s latest push to roll out more EV chargers is a good thing – but can it go the distance?
~ Donald Trump’s US ratings fall to a record low amid Iran war
~ How Australia’s mining sector locks women out of high-paying roles
~ Humanity is heading back to the Moon. Australia isn’t even funding telescopes
~ Injectable peptides are the new anti-ageing trend. But what evidence do we have they’re safe for humans?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter