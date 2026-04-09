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Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Journalists Sued for Reporting Minister’s Bribery Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hathairat Phaholtap, editor-in-chief of the Isaan Record, Thailand, March 21, 2026. © 2026 The Isaan Record (Bangkok) – A senior cabinet minister in Thailand has brought criminal defamation lawsuits against two prominent journalists who reported about a bribery case, raising serious concerns for media freedom, Human Rights Watch said today. The trial court can dismiss the case if it lacks legal merit or is without basis.On February 27, 2026, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, filed a lawsuit against Hathairat Phaholtap, editor-in-chief…


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