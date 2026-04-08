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Donald Trump’s US ratings fall to a record low amid Iran war

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Trump’s net approval has never been lower, while Democrats had a 25-point swing in their favour in a federal special election.The Conversation


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