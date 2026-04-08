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How Australia’s mining sector locks women out of high-paying roles

By Michelle Gander, Associate Professor, Business, Murdoch University
New data shows mining remains one of Australia’s most unequal industries – but the gender gap isn’t just about pay.The Conversation


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