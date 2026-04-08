Injectable peptides are the new anti-ageing trend. But what evidence do we have they’re safe for humans?
By Timothy Piatkowski, Senior Research Fellow in Public Health, The University of Queensland
Bahareh Ahmadinejad, PhD Candidate in Public Health, The University of Queensland
Samuel Cornell, Honorary Fellow in Public Health, The University of Queensland; UNSW Sydney
Once taboo, injecting is becoming normalised in the beauty industry and on social media. But what do peptide serums actually contain? And do the anti-ageing claims stack up?
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- Wednesday, April 8, 2026