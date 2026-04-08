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Human Rights Observatory

Was the Hawke government really the ‘gold standard’ for reform?

By John Hawkins, Head, Canberra School of Government, University of Canberra
Journalism is sometimes called the first draft of history. Near contemporary works, such as the University of Canberra’s long running series of books on Australian governments, going back to the Hawke government (1983-1991), might be viewed as the second draft.

Gold Standard? Remembering the Hawke Government differs from both. The book is…The Conversation


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