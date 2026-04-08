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Human Rights Observatory

Israeli threats to occupy or annex south Lebanon dust off a decades-old playbook

By Mireille Rebeiz, Chair of Middle East Studies, Dickinson College
As before, however, any such move into the country would be fraught with the same risks that have bedeviled past Israeli invasions of Lebanon.The Conversation


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