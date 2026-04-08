Recent outbreaks highlight the risks of bacterial meningitis – and the need to vaccinate
By Una Ren, Senior Scientist in Genomics, New Zealand Institute for Public Health and Forensic Science
Nigel French, Distinguished Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Public Health, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Sarah Hannah, Doctoral Candidate in Epidemiology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Teens and young adults are more likely to be asymptomatic carriers of the bacterium that cause meningococcal disease, making university students a high-risk group.
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- Wednesday, April 8, 2026