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Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Urgent call to protect civilians as death toll mounts following brutal escalation in Israeli attacks

By Amnesty International
Responding to the unprecedented escalation by the Israeli military which said it conducted the “largest coordinated wave of strikes” today attacking 100 sites across Lebanon within 10 minutes, killing and wounding hundreds, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Heba Morayef said: “Just hours after the world cautiously welcomed news of […] The post Lebanon: Urgent call to protect civilians as death toll mounts following brutal escalation in Israeli attacks appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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