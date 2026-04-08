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Human Rights Observatory

Presidential words can turn the unthinkable into the thinkable − for better or for worse

By Stephanie A. (Sam) Martin, Frank and Bethine Church Endowed Chair of Public Affairs, Boise State University
For years, Donald Trump’s rhetoric has relied on insult, ridicule, threat and contempt. But the scale of violence in his words during the first week of April 2026 was new – and had a purpose.The Conversation


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